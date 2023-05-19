JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Brookville Police Department is actively looking for a missing business owner and needs the community’s help.
Husband, father and owner of C&O Deli, Trevor Peterson was last seen on Thursday, May 18 at his deli on Main Street in Brookville between 9:30 and 10 a.m. He was first reported missing by his wife before police got involved.
Peterson, pictured below, does not have his phone or Apple Watch and drives a Black Jeep Patriot Latitude that has a car seat in it. The license plate is MDY3915, according to his wife’s Facebook post.
If you have any information regarding Peterson’s whereabouts contact the Brookville Police Department at (814) 849-5323
This is a developing story, please check back for updates and download the WTAJ app to receive breaking news notifications.