JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Brookville Police Department is actively looking for a missing business owner and needs the community’s help.

Husband, father and owner of C&O Deli, Trevor Peterson was last seen on Thursday, May 18 at his deli on Main Street in Brookville between 9:30 and 10 a.m. He was first reported missing by his wife before police got involved.

Peterson, pictured below, does not have his phone or Apple Watch and drives a Black Jeep Patriot Latitude that has a car seat in it. The license plate is MDY3915, according to his wife’s Facebook post.

Photo: Brookville Police Department





If you have any information regarding Peterson’s whereabouts contact the Brookville Police Department at (814) 849-5323