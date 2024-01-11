STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The State College Police Department is attempting to identify a suspect that caused the evacuation of an apartment building in December.

Police are searching for a man, pictured below, who is suspected of criminal mischief after an act that resulted in property damage and the evacuation of 150 E. Beaver Avenue on Dec. 10, 2023, at 12:50 a.m.

Stay up to date with news that matters to you with the WTAJ app on iPhone and Android by clicking here.

Anyone with information is asked to call the State College Police Department at 814-234-7150.