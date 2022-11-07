SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating after a truck was reported stolen from Elk Lick Towing and Service in Elk Lick Township.

Troopers were called to the business on Mason Dixon Highway Nov. 2 and noted in the report that the theft happened at around 5:07 a.m.

Two unidentified men reportedly entered the property where they stole a red Ford F-550 rollback tow truck.

The two were seen driving a dark-colored truck, possibly a Ford F-350, pulling a 40-foot box trailer behind it.

It was reported that the two left the scene and headed down SR 219 toward Maryland.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police out of Somerset at 814-445-4104 to speak with Trooper Platt.