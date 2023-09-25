ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are searching for two men they said fraudulently bought $3,000 worth of Apple iPhones and watches.

The duo allegedly showed up at Boost Mobile Sunday, Sept. 24, and used several credit card numbers to buy approximately $3,000 with of iPhones and Apple Watches.

Photos: Logan Township Police

The two manually entered the car numbers and allegedly knew the override codes for the credit card terminals, police said. Staff was unaware that the cards had been declined until later that day.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Patrolman McConnell at 814-949-3364.