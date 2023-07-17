(WTAJ) — State Police are searching for a missing and endangered woman they said was last seen in Clearfield County.

Jessica Brenizer, 33, of Dauphin County, was reportedly last seen around 10:30 a.m. Sunday, July 16, near the intersection of Congress Hill Road and Shawville Frenchville Highway (Route 879) in Girard Township.

Brenizer is described as being 5 feet 4 inches tall, 214 pounds with blonde hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing shorts and a white tank top with a purple sweatshirt tied around her waist. Police believe that Brenizer may be at special risk of harm or injury or may be confused.

Anyone with information or who may have seen Brenizer is asked to call 911.