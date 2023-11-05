STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – The State College Police Department is seeking public assistance in locating a missing girl.

Missing Person: Trinity Wooden, 15, of State College. Anyone with information is asked to call police.

Trinity Wooden, 15, of State College, was last seen on Nov. 4 at approximately 11 a.m. when she left her residence. She was last seen wearing a tan sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and carrying a tan tote bag. She is described as being 5’3 and approximately 90 pounds.

Police do not believe Trinity is in immediate danger but are urging anyone with information to contact the State College Police Department by calling 814-234-7150, by emailing police@statecollegepa.us or by submitting an anonymous tip online.