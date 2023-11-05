HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania State Police are searching for an endangered missing 92-year-old man.

Missing Person: Donald Berkheimer, 92, of Hollidaysburg. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately.

Donald Berkheimer of Hollidaysburg was last seen in the area of West Loop Road in Hollidaysburg, Blair County on Nov. 4 at approximately 12 p.m.

Berkheimer is described as being 5’7, approximately 160 pounds with white hair and brown eyes. He is reported to have last been seen wearing a blue winter coat.

Berkheimer operates a silver 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser bearing Pa. registration LXK0683. The vehicle is described as having gray primer in the middle of the hood.

According to police, he may be at special risk of harm or injury.

Anyone with information is aske to call 911 immediately or the Pa. State Police Hollidaysburg at 814-696-6100.