BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police in Roaring Spring are searching for a man who went missing the day after Christmas.

Paul Downs, 43, was last seen on Tuesday, Dec. 26. According to the Roaring Spring Police Department, Downs was reported missing Wednesday.

Further details remain limited at this time. Stick with WTAJ News on air and online as this story will be updated when more information becomes available.

Anyone with any information regarding Downs is asked to call the police department at (814) 224-5382.