ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — Logan Township Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects accused of stealing.

On March 14, multiple thefts occurred at the Altoona Planet Fitness, according to the Logan Township Police’s Facebook post. The accused men, pictured below, reportedly stole multiple keys and wallets from inside the locker room.

Photo: Logan Township Police Department

Photo: Logan Township Police Department

Photo: Logan Township Police Department

Photo: Logan Township Police Department

The men were then spotted on camera using credit and debit cards from the stolen wallets at the Altoona Walmart and Target, purchasing loadable $100 debit cards.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Anyone with information is asked to contact Patrolman Shea Stay at 814-949-3364 or message their Facebook page. Due note, their Facebook page is not monitored 24/7.