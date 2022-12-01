JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A dump truck that was stolen from private property in Henderson Township has sparked a state police investigation.

On Nov. 28 around 10:17 p.m., troopers in the Punxsutawney barracks were called for a report of a stolen yellow 2008 Chevrolet C-7500 dump truck. The vehicle was reported stolen near the area of SR 119 and Sykesville Troutville Road.

Police noted the dump truck was unlocked when the unknown suspect(s) entered it and took off heading south on SR 119 toward Punxsutawney Borough.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to the Pennsylvania State Police Punxsutawney barracks at 814-938-0510.