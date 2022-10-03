BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating a report of a burglary that took place in September where a duplicate Elvis Presley Jungle Room furniture set was stolen.

Sometime between Sept. 17 and 19, state police in Bedford were told a home was broken into along Raystown Road in Broad Top Township. The unknown suspect(s) made off with the furniture set, which has an estimated value of $5,000.

The suspect(s) also caused $100 worth of damage to a door.

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to the state police Bedford barracks at 814-623-6133.