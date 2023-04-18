STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — State College police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two people they believe to be involved in a string of thefts.

The pictured suspects were seen at 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 18 at a home on the 600 Block of Locust Lane. According to police, the individuals went onto the porch of the home to possibly attempt to commit theft.

Images provided by the State College Police Department.

They’re believed to be part of multiple other thefts that occurred early Tuesday morning.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the State College Police Department at (814) 234-7150, by email or by submitting an anonymous tip online.