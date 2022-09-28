INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police in Punxsutawney are looking for the person(s) responsible for shooting at the Old Longview Elementary School, causing over $2,000 in damages.

Sometime between Sept. 18 at 7 p.m. and Sept. 21 at 12 a.m., four shots were fired at the Old Longview Elementary School located in North Mahoning Township within Indiana County.

A double window panel, an outside metal structure and a metal frame window were damaged in the shooting. The total cost of damages is estimated at $2,300.

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to Pennsylvania State Police Punxsutawney barracks at 814-938-0510.