JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are searching for a man who they say fled after failing to show up for his jail sentence.

According to a press release, police are looking for Donald Frantz Jr., 45, of Punxsutawney after he fled from police in Clearfield County. Frantz failed to appear for his weekend jail sentence after he received a DUI. He was supposed to appear for his sentence on Friday, July 7 at 7 p.m.

During the investigation, officers determined that Frantz was at a residence on South Brady St. in Sandy Township. Frantz then fled into the nearby wooded area, according to the release.

The area was canvassed for several hours by officers, a drone and an aviation unit. However, the did not find Frantz.

He was last described as wearing a red shirt, tan pants and was headed towards South Highland St.

Frantz was facing misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence, speeding, careless driving and several other traffic-related charges. Now he is facing two misdemeanor charges of escape and defaulting in a required appearance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Punxsutawney at 814 – 938 – 0510. We will continue to keep you updated on air and online regarding the search for Frantz