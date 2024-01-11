BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Allegheny Township Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect regarding an assault.

Police said the man, seen below in dark clothing, is a suspect in an assault that happened on Jan. 11. The man was driving the white truck.

Anyone with information on the male or the white truck is asked to contact Chief Robinson at 814-695-3333 or private message their Facebook page.