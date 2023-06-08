STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police in State College are requesting the public’s assistance identify a man suspected of fraud.

The department is seeking assistance to identify the man, pictured below, as they said he attempted to use another person’s identity to cash what police believe were fraudulent checks.

The individual was using a false U.S. Passport Card, according to police.

PHOTO: State College Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to contact the State College Police Department at 814-234-7150, via email at police@statecollegepa.us or by submitting an anonymous tip through their website.