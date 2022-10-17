BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– State police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two people involved with using a stolen credit card in Blair County.

State police in Hollidaysburg wrote in a press release, that on Wednesday, Oct. 12, a Hispanic man stole a woman’s wallet while at the Giant Eagle at 510 South Route in Roaring Spring around 3:15 p.m. He was able to take the wallet by distracting her with greeting cards.

Troopers are looking for two people that stole a wallet, PHOTO via state police

Vehicle the pair is operating, PHOTO via state police

The woman reported that at 4:15 p.m. she was notified her card had been used and denied at Best Buy in Altoona.

Police said the man is described to be in his early twenties and that he also has an accent. There was also a woman with him who is described to be in her 30s that did not speak English. The couple is believed to be driving a white van or SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Hollidaysburg at 814-696-6100.