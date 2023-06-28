CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The death of a West Hills Regional Police Sergeant has been ruled as an accidental drug overdose, Cambria County officials announced during a Wednesday morning news conference.

Sergeant Michael Beblar, 40, was found in his home on June 11. EMS was called for a cardiac arrest in the Westmont section of Cambria County. Beblar was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Hospital where he later passes away in the ICU two days later, June 13.

According to officials, the autopsy and toxicology revealed Beblar had died from a mix of Fentanyl, Hydrocodone and Xylazine.

A trooper with state police said that the investigation revealed “several discrepancies” in the evidence room at the West Hills department.

“It was brought to our attention that there were several discrepancies within the evidence room at the West Hills Regional Police Department. The Bureau of Criminal Investigations report is still active and open at this time with the state police. We did find that there were missing, tampered or destroyed bits of evidence at the West Hills Regional Police Department.” Trooper Tristan Tappe said.

The investigation continues.