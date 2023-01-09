CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State and local law enforcement were sent to a home in Clearfield after a reported domestic disturbance turned into a nine-hour standoff with man holding a gun.

Police activity was initially reported by 511PA on Route 322 westbound at Flegal Road on the afternoon of Saturday, Jan. 7. Flegal Road was closed while law enforcement responded to the incident.

It was later learned through court documents a Special Emergency Response Team (SERT) was sent to a home along Flegal Road after a man identified as Melvin Smith, 43, came out of the house holding a gun. Lawrence Township police were initially sent to the home after a domestic disturbance was reported at 2:53 p.m.

According to police, Smith walked outside of the home several times but refused to leave. Officers were also informed by a woman at the scene Smith had several guns inside the home, according to a criminal complaint.

Smith was eventually taken into custody at 11 p.m. Saturday night and the roadway was reopened soon after.