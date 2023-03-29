ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police agencies are on the scene at multiple high schools in our region after shootings were reported.

Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) said they believe these are “swatting” calls — fake calls meant to draw a large police presence.

Police swarmed Altoona, Hollidaysburg, and Bellefonte High School just after 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 29.

While they believe the calls may be a hoax, they are taking them very seriously at this time.

Pennsylvania State Police statement on Twitter:

“State Police Hollidaysburg and Rockview stations are responding to active shooter threats at local schools that have been called in by telephone. We are treating each incident with standard law enforcement protocols. However, the calls are believed to be computer generated swatting calls”

We were told that Altoona parents have been instructed to meet in the upper lot of the career and tech center.

