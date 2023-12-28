BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are searching for a teen after he removed a juvenile probation ankle monitor and left his home.

Police report that 15-year-old Dylan Scott Marcum-O’Dell, of East Freedom, was listed as a runaway after allegedly removing a Blair County Probation ankle monitor on Dec. 27, and leaving his residence.

Troopers said it’s believed he’s in Altoona with another teen.

Anyone with information on O’Dell’s whereabouts is asked to call PSP out of Hollidaysburg at 814-696-6100.