BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Numerous local and state law enforcement agencies are searching for a wanted person in Blair County.

Officers were on the hunt for the individual Monday morning and afternoon along Ski Gap Road in Greenfield Township. Local police departments, state police and their aviation unit were working together to comb through cornfields and the surrounding area.

Details are limited at this time but we’re told the search involves an active arrest warrant. Stick with WTAJ News on air and online as this story will be updated when more information becomes available.