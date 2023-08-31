CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Cresson man and a juvenile are facing charges after they broke into a high school and drew racist graffiti, according to police.

Brendan Bricks, 20, and a 15-year-old unnamed juvenile are facing charges after they allegedly broke in through a hatch on the Penn Cambria High School roof and spray painted racist graffiti in late July, according to a report from the Cresson Borough Police Department.

According to the criminal complaint, the two had broken in through a hatch on the roof that was unsecured and from there they were able to get into the art storage room on July 23. Bricks was identified through the security footage.

These instances of graffiti were found to be committed by Bricks and the 15-year-old:

A trash can with the word “Ber” spray painted on it

A table with the N-word spray painted on it

A piece of tile with the words “F*** school” on it

A rooftop HVAC unit with the N-word spray painted on it

A wall with a large crudely drawn penis spray painted on it

A exterior floor with the words “I hate N-words” on it

Piping with spray paint on it

A rooftop HVAC unit with the phrase “Yeah I’d like to solve the puzzle” spray painted on it

Dry erase boards with “F*** school” and “F*** everyone” written on them

In an interview with police, Bricks allegedly admitted that he and the 15-year-old had broken in and spray-painted the graffiti. He also identified the 15-year-old to police so they were able to interview him as well.

The 15-year-old also allegedly admitted to breaking into the school and spraying the graffiti, but denied any racial intentions behind the graffiti, according to the criminal complaint. The school estimated the damages to be around $5,445.99.

The 15-year-old does have criminal charges pending, according to the criminal complaint.

Bricks is in Cambria County Prison after being unable to pay 10% of his $75,000 bail. He is facing felony charges of burglary, ethnic intimidation, criminal trespass, institutional vandalism and criminal mischief, and misdemeanor charges of corruption of minors and open lewdness.

Bricks has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 12.