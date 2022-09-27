TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Tyrone man is facing charges after police said he crashed his car, sheering a hydrant in the process, then injured an officer all with a blood alcohol level nearly three times the legal limit.

A Tyrone officer arrived at the scene of a crash Monday, Sept. 26, at around 10 p.m. on W. 10th Street and Washington Ave. An off-duty officer with his badge around his neck was standing on the sidewalk next to 24-year-old Conner Patterson.

Patterson had reportedly crashed his car and sheered a fire hydrant. The Hydrant was found in the Fisher Auto Part’s parking lot. The off-duty officer advised Patterson should be detained but he refused to stand up. When trying to handcuff him while sitting, police noted in the affidavit that he began to tense up as if he was ready to pull away and resist.

After getting him cuffed, the officer went to speak to the passenger of the car who said they were drinking while driving. Police noted that they found multiple alcohol bottles and a glass smoking pipe inside the car.

Patterson was then seen by officers trying to get his cuffed hands from behind him to in front of him. Police stopped him as he got his hands and the cuffs down behind his knees. He then reportedly began to resist as officers and EMS were carrying him to go for a legal blood draw, causing an injury to an officer’s finger to the extent that they went to the emergency room for treatment.

Police said that Patterson was much calmer at the hospital and agreed to a legal blood draw that later came back showing .233, nearly three times over the legal limit of .08.

When taken back to the precinct and put in a holding cell, Patterson allegedly started to cause a ruckus trying to get free from his cuffs. He was finally cuffed with his hands behind him again and then shackled to a bench by an ankle.

Patterson now faces numerous charges including aggravated assault, resisting, and multiple DUI-related charges. He was placed in Blair County Prison on $25,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 4.