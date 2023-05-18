BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Logan Township police are asking for the public’s help and a reward is being offered after vandals caused more an $2,000 in damage at Greenwood Park.

Police said the incident happened within the past two weeks. Individuals damaged sinks, toilets, soap dispensers and electrical items. Graffiti was also painted on the outbuildings using paint that was taken from a storage area in the park.

It’s estimated $2,210 in damage was caused. Anyone with information leading to an arrest could get a reward from the Blair County Crime Solvers.