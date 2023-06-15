ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Virginia man was arrested in Altoona Wednesday night after he allegedly overdosed while behind the wheel at a stop sign, losing control of his car and causing it to hit a gas meter.

Jose Ortiz, 28, of Alexander, Virginia, was driving on 9th Street with two other men riding in his car at 10:25 p.m. when he became unconscious at the intersection of 7th Avenue, according to a criminal complaint.

Altoona police and AMED were sent to the intersection for a report of a vehicle into a pedestrian with the driver fleeing and the vehicle still in motion. When authorities arrived, two unconscious men were found laying on the road at the intersection. According to police, a vehicle was seen off the roadway north of the intersection of 8th Avenue and 9th Street.

A witness told officers the two men were in the car before it drove off, according to court documents. AMED started giving emergency care to the men and gave them both Narcan to treat for an overdose. Police said both men became conscious after the Narcan was administered.

According to the complaint, an empty glass vial with white residue was found inside one of the men’s pockets. The man was later identified as Ortiz.

Police found another man who was conscious in the driver’s seat of the vehicle that rolled down 9th Street. While the runaway vehicle traveled down 9th Street, it hit a gas meter causing a gas leak. According to court documents, officers could smell the gas from a full block away.

Police noted that if the gas leak had been left unattended for a few additional minutes, it caused a risk of a serious explosion. According to the complaint, an officer said the gas meter was located in a densely populated area of the city and an explosion would have put “several lives at risk.”

Police said the vehicle was briefly searched before being towed to an impound lot. During the search, a glass smoking device and another glass vial with white powder inside were found, according to the complaint.

All three men were taken to UPMC Altoona where police worked with an interpreter to speak with the men about what happened. They claimed Ortiz was driving the car when he allegedly became unconscious after stopping at the stop sign.

One of the men attempted to remove Ortiz from the car but Ortiz’s foot came off the brake causing the car to roll forward, according to the complaint. The third man who was in the vehicle said he moved from the passenger seat to the driver’s seat to attempt to stop the vehicle. The man also told officers fentanyl was in the vials found at the scene but claimed he did not use any, according to police.

The trio was found to live in Virginia after Altoona police contacted law enforcement in Halifax County, Virginia. Police noted in court documents Ortiz did not have a driver’s license and the vehicle he was driving had an expired registration.

Ortiz was arraigned Thursday morning and placed in the Blair County Prison where he’s being held on $40,000 bail.

He’s charged with felony risking a catastrophe, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, recklessly endangering another person, DUI of a controlled substance and other traffic-related charges.