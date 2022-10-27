(WTAJ) — While not cheap, and hardly given away, edibles that look like candy could be confused with actual candy and Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are alerting parents ahead of Halloween.

Over the years, edibles have risen in popularity and have grown to mimic many popular, well-known candy packaging such as Sweet Tartz, Sour Patch Kids, gummy bears and more. While most are labeled with a slightly different name and information on the package about THC, it’s still easy to think it’s actual candy at a quick glance.

PSP is reporting an increase in THC and Psilocybin-infused edibles. THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, is a psychoactive substance extracted from cannabis. Psilocybin is a psychedelic compound found in some mushrooms.

State police said they are concerned that these products could be confused with candy and accidentally distributed to children during trick-or-treat nights.

Currently, PSP said they are not aware of any incidents where these products were distributed to children.

As a precaution, PSP is reminding parents, guardians, and caretakers of the importance of thoroughly checking all candy and candy packaging children may receive during Halloween. Anyone coming into possession of these products should contact their local police.

Parents should immediately contact 911 if a child unknowingly ingests such products.