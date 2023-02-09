(WTAJ) — State police are warning about a scam involving utility companies with cases popping up across the state, including one in Huntingdon County.

Cases show scammers are posing as utility workers to distract homeowners while someone else gains entry to their homes.

State Police Trooper Jacob Rhymestine said companies like Penelec, People’s Gas and UGI will usually notify you beforehand for routine maintenance, like checking your meter or working on power lines, and it would only be during typical business hours Monday through Friday.

“Anyone who’s not scheduled to be at your residence for work or repair should be questioned before they’re allowed to enter your home,” Rhymestine said.

He said to keep your door locked and shut and speak through the doorway and ask for identification.

“You have to realize as well that people can forge credentials,” Rhymestine said. “So if they show a Penelec credential or some other company credential, make sure you call that company and verify.”

You shouldn’t use a number the person provides you, either, according to Rhymestine, and instead call the company using the number on your bill or on their official website.

FirstEnergy spokesperson Todd Meyers says to also be careful with your Penelec bill and never show it to someone who comes to your door, as that’s a way scammers try to steal personal information like social security and credit card numbers.

“If they say, ‘Hey, we’re from Penelec, and we need to see your bill,’ I would shut the door and make sure your back door is locked as well,” Meyers said. “We have your billing information on file, so you never need to give us information we have.”

He added Penelec doesn’t charge extra for tree removal, which is included in your bill. In fact, Penelec employees will never ask for money upfront for any service.

UGI Manager of Media Relations Joseph Swope said to check outside a window for marked vehicles, uniforms and logos.

“Employees routinely wear a blue shirt with the UGI logo and usually drive company-marked and numbered vehicles,” Swope said.

Rhymestine said if you suspect an imposter and/or feel threatened, call 911 immediately.

Penelec and UGI have lists of scams you may encounter and what to do on their websites. To confirm a UGI employee’s credentials, call 1-800-276-2722.