BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Tyrone woman was arrested during a traffic stop Sunday after police said she gave two fake identities to officers and attempted to have a child hide a bag with meth inside.

Melissa Stephens, 43, was taken to the Tyrone Borough Police Department after she was found to have an active warrant against her.

According to a criminal complaint, Stephens was driving a Nissan SUV in the area of the 600 block of Washington Avenue in Tyrone at 1:12 a.m. when she was pulled over by police for having an expired registration.

When an officer asked for her driver’s license, Stephens allegedly said her name was Crystal Myers and gave her birthdate. Police noted Stephens did not have any form of ID and claimed the SUV belonged to a friend.

Officers ran the name Stephens provided through Blair County Dispatch and didn’t find a record. According to the complaint, Stephens then told police her name was Heather Stephens when she was asked to step out of her vehicle and walk back to a patrol car.

Police said no records were again found for the second name and officers began searching names in the warrant list. This is when officers found Stephens real name with a matching birthdate and an active warrant through the Blair County Sheriff’s Office, according to police.

As she was being placed under arrest, Stephens asked police if she could hug her three children who were riding in the vehicle. According to the complaint, officers noticed Stephens was talking to the kids for a long time and saw one of the kids go back to the SUV and grab a small gray backpack.

Police said an officer spoke to the child about the bag and the child said the bag belonged to Stephens who allegedly denied it belonged to her.

Officers searched the bag and found a ziplock bag containing suspected methamphetamine along with other drug-related items and Stephens’s driver’s license, according to the complaint.

Police noted in court documents Stephens endangered the welfare of her children by asking and allowing them to take possession of meth and controlled substances inside the bag.

Stephens was arraigned Sunday morning and taken to the Blair County Prison where she’s being held on $35,000 bail.

She’s charged with endangering the welfare of children, two counts of tampering with physical evidence, two counts of providing false identification to law enforcement, possession of controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia and three summary traffic charges.