HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Clearville woman was arrested Friday after police said they found over 90 grams of methamphetamine in her car.

Heather Mellott, 36, is facing a handful of drug charges following a traffic stop with Huntingdon Borough Police Department.

Heather Mellott – Huntingdon County Prison

Police were patrolling through the Huntingdon borough when they got behind a white Nissan belonging to Mellott. Police noted in the criminal complaint that they had previously seen that vehicle at a known narcotics trafficking location in the borough.

While following the vehicle, police said it crossed the center line three times, so police began the traffic stop. While speaking with Mellott, police said in the criminal complaint she was anxious and had bloodshot and glassy eyes.

Police asked Mellott where she was going and if she stopped in the borough. According to the affidavit, she told police she did not stop in the borough, despite police claiming they saw a vehicle similar to hers.

Police asked Mellott where she was going and if she stopped in the borough. Mellott told police that she did not make any stops and was headed to Mount Union to pick up a friend, according to the affidavit.

After Mellott exited the vehicle, police found a glass smoking device in her left pocket and requested her vehicle be towed to be searched by a K-9. According to the police report, a clear bag with marijuana inside along with a clear container with a large methamphetamine rock and three additional clear bags of methamphetamine. Police also found seven bundles of heroin, $30 in cash and a .45 caliber pistol.

In total, police said they seized 92.37 grams of methamphetamine.

Mellott is behind bars in the Huntingdon County Prison on $250,000 bail. She is charged with felony manufacturing delivery or possession of drugs with the intent to distribute and misdemeanors for drug possession, use of drugs, and possessing a firearm without a license.

Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 20.