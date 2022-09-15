JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Morrisdale woman is facing arson charges after police say she intentionally started a fire hoping to be taken to jail.

Kennita Sones, 37, is accused of putting firefighters and police officers in danger when she started a fire just feet away from a kerosene fuel pump, according to Brookville police. Sones claimed she wanted to be arrested because she wanted a place to be.

Police received a call at 3:51 a.m. about a woman sitting by a fire in front of Mike’s East Side Store at 8 West Taylor Street on Wednesday, Sept. 14.

When police arrived, they found a fire with flames from two to three feet tall. The fire was reportedly burning in front of the store’s entrance just inches next to a wooden picnic table and six feet away from a kerosene fuel pump, according to court documents.

After the fire was put out, Sones approached an officer and reportedly said she was “ready to go and knew how this works.” Sones allegedly said she wanted to be arrested because she was homeless and cold.

Police said Sones placed a blue backpack on the ground and a skull-shaped butane lighter was seen sitting on top of other items.

When speaking with police, Sones said she walked to Jefferson County from Clarion and she recently got out of jail in Clearfield County. Sones claimed she got cold after walking all day and started the fire to be arrested, according to police.

After inspecting the scene, police determined the fire was started using cardboard boxes and two plastic flowerpots.

Sones was charged with felony aggravated arson, risking catastrophe, disorderly conduct and other related charges.

Sones was placed in Jefferson County Prison with bail set at $60,000. She is currently awaiting a preliminary hearing that has yet to be scheduled.