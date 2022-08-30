BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A woman faces charges for injuring an officer while she was resisting arrest after trespassing at UPMC Altoona even after being discharged, according to the criminal complaint.

On Aug. 24, Ashley Aurandt, 25, of Hollidaysburg, was in the emergency department yelling at officers while she was trying to get her fixed blade kitchen knife that was checked into a weapons inventory, University of Pittsburgh Medical Center police said.

Aurandt was trying to get back into the emergency department after she was discharged and yelled racial slurs at officers when they were trying to calm her down. Aurandt also was reportedly filming the officers with her phone, told them to “go f*** themselves,” that they are corrupt and even threatened to bring lawsuits against them, police noted in the charges filed.

Police said that Aurandt then lit a cigarette and started to smoke it while still on hospital property, outside the ER. Aurandt was instructed by police to put it out but continued to smoke and was then placed under arrest.

Aurandt tried to resist being taken into custody, but was then taken to the UPMC Police Office and put in a holding cell. Police noted that an officer was injured and needed a shot for pain they suffered from Aurandt resisting arrest.

When police spoke to medical staff, they learned that Aurandt was yelling profanities when she was discharged from the Emergency Department. Aurandt was reportedly upset with the results of her visit and that she was recorded in the hospital without permission.

Aurandt faces charges of aggravated assault with attempt to cause bodily injury, simple assault, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, harassment and smoking in prohibited areas.

Aurandt is currently out on unsecured bail of $15,000 and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Sept. 21.