HOUTZDALE, Pa. (WTAJ)– St. Barbara’s Church in Houtzdale welcomed community members to take part in its 15th annual Polish Harvest Festival Sunday afternoon.

The parish was originally formed 50 years ago by a group of Polish immigrants. Father Andres Simental said that while they had left their home country, they didn’t want to leave their customs behind.

“They wanted to celebrate their catholic faith, but also they wanted to celebrate the traditions, the values and the festivities they have,” Simental said.

Simental worked alongside his fellow church members as it didn’t take long for the food lines to form after the event started at noon. All of the food at the event is homemade by the church.

“We prepare food, polish homemade food like the traditional pierogies,” Simental said. “We also prepare different dishes like hot sausages and we offer that to the community.”

The event features several local vendors for visitors to browse while they listen to Polish music. Simental said they hope the festival introduces their guests to a different cultural atmosphere, as it did for him.

Simental is originally from Mexico and has been working at the parish for three years now. The blending of different cultures and the community it fosters never ceases to put a smile on his face.

“They’re working people and they are devoted to their faith,” Simental said. “We promote unity, we collaborate, we help each other and this is what I really enjoy the most.”