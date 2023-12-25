BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police are investigating after two ponies were reported to have been shot and killed in the Everett area.

According to a police report, troopers were called to a location along Menchtown Road in East Providence Township about two ponies that were shot and killed and a saddle-bred horse that was shot and injured.

Police report that the incident happened sometime between 8 p.m. on Dec. 20 and 9 a.m. on Dec. 21.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police out of Bedford at 814-623-6133.