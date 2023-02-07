CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – The Shovel Head Tavern in Cresson will be hosting a pool tournament in memory of Nicholas Foreman.

The tournament will benefit The Healing Patch, a local children’s grief program. The event is set for Saturday, Feb. 11 at 12 p.m.

You can sign up for the tournament at the tavern, the cover fee is $40 per team. Registration opens at 11 a.m.

During the event, there will also be a basket raffle from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. The Pines will be performing from 5 – 8 p.m. and then Felix & The Hurricanes will follow from 8 – 11 p.m.

The Shovel Head Tavern is located at 631 Front Street and is a non-smoking establishment.