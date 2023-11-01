BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — After nearly three months of being closed for renovations, Sheetz announced their Duncansville location is now open to the public.

The newly remodeled store, at 1371 Plank Road, re-opened Wednesday morning, Nov. 1 at 8 a.m., according to a release from the company.

Sheetz said they’re excited to be offering customers this new store design that includes a restaurant-style experience with self-service kiosks and additional seating, inside and out, along with 12 new fuel terminals.

The store was last open Monday, Aug. 7, before being closed for the renovations.

Sheetz also said in August that all of the employees at the Duncansville location were offered jobs at other Sheetz and will be returning to the newly redesigned store.