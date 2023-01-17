CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– It can be difficult for families to get the proper healthcare they need, but a popup clinic coming to Centre County will be offering services for free.

From March 25 to March 26 the first ever Remote Area Medical (RAM) popup clinic will be at Penns Valley Elementary Intermediate School at 4528 Penns Valley Road in Spring Mills. Patients won’t be forced to show any form of ID since all services are free.

RAM brings popup clinics that offer dental, vision, and medical services to communities in need. President of Penn State Remote Area Medical David Starnes, who is hosting the clinics, posted on Facebook that he saw the area could use the free services.

Patients will have to choose from either dental or vision care. Medical services such as physical exams, RX Consultations and more are offered for every patient at the clinic. For dental patients will undergo cleanings, fillings, extractions and x-rays, while vision patients will be put through eye exams, evaluations, and can even get prescription glasses on-site.

The parking lot will open at 11:59 p.m. on Friday, March 24, and clinic doors will open at about 6 a.m. If anyone plans to get to the clinic early and wait, they should be prepared and bring food, water, clothes and any medicine they may need. Bathrooms will be provided though.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

More information regarding the popup clinic can be found by going to RAM’s website.