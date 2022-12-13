(WTAJ) — Over 3 billion packages will be shipped this December across the country — many just in time for Christmas.

But you may not receive them, and it’s not because of the postal service.

It’s because of porch pirates — thieves who swipe packages from front porches when they’re left unattended.

Police say having a security alarm or camera is always a good option, but it’s not a be-all-end-all solution.

“A security system on your house is always a deterrent,” Logan Township Police Chief David Reese said, “but it’s not an absolute.”

State College Police Officer Dean Woodring said cameras can help and be used as evidence, but they don’t always stop people from grabbing gifts.

“Individuals will throw masks on, put their hoods up, and it’s very difficult to try to determine who it is,” Woodring said.

Woodring added name-brands that send items in their own packaging tend to be a more typical threat.

“Items like Lululemon clothing, Urban Outfitters, they tend to get stolen more than just a basic Amazon package,” Woodring said. “I think the reason being is individuals know there’s expensive items in there, so they tend to be targets.”

So, what can people do to prevent porch piracy? Reese said the first steps come before you place your order.

“One option you can use is delivery at a certain time or date,” Reese said.

Woodring added a good idea is to ask the delivery company to also require a signature.

If you can’t be home, Woodring said to ask the company to hide the package in only a place you know or are familiar with. Or, if you have a doorbell or security camera, ask them to make sure they put it where the camera can see it.

Even better, if it’s something really valuable, Reese said to ask your work if you can have it delivered to your office. If you’re on vacation, or if you won’t be home for an extended period, ask for help from someone you trust.

“I would definitely have a trusted neighbor pick up your package and place it for you until you can get home,” Reese said.

If your neighbors aren’t around, Woodring suggests a lock box, which is something Amazon offers.

“They will send them the lock box that it’s in and the code,” Woodring said. “And they’re the only ones that can get into it. So it’s another option.”

In other words, there are so many options to keep your gifts safe. Just don’t make it too easy for burglars to take them.

“Those porch pirates are out there looking for those easy picks,” Reese said. “You don’t want them to steal your holiday joy.”