CENTRE COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – The Port Matilda EMS is in danger of shutting down and the community isn’t pleased with the idea.

With the EMS service being at the forefront of a community problem, a meeting was held on Tuesday, Jan. 10 to discuss possible solutions.

Both residents and EMS members used the meeting to create an honest and open discussion about the problems that are leading the emergency service responder to close their doors.

Those problems include financial hardship and a staffing shortage. Right now members only make $11 an hour and this doesn’t include benefits. During the meeting the committee discussed increasing the wage to $14 an hour.

But even if they increases wages the company doesn’t have the money to pay for training that workers would need.

The shutting down of the response team would be devastating to emergency response times in Port Matilda, Huston, Worth, Taylor and Ferguson Townships.

Although no definitive answers were given at the meeting the community is still doing what it can to keep the EMS service alive.

An official meeting will be held Tuesday, January 24 at the Huston Township Community Center by the Council of Government. They say they’re dedicated to solving the problem, but added that the reducing of hours of operation may be best of the bad answers.