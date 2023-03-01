PORT MATILDA, Pa. (WTAJ)– After multiple government meetings and sending out membership letters to the community, Port Matilda EMS president Jack Bonsell says that he has mixed feelings about the numbers.

“We received about $78,000 back in memberships, that’s the plus side,” Bonsell said.

However, the number of households that are buying a member is decreasing.

A membership covers the cost of medically necessary transportation to the hospital as well as the advanced life support or ALS unit and any paramedic services provided at the time of your emergency. While Port Matilda EMS would still respond to a home without a membership, it can help to prevent unnecessary costs.

Memberships to the Port Matilda EMS cost $65, $75 for a family and $85 for a business.

Jack thinks that the uncertainty of the status of the department has resulted in fewer households buying memberships. However other residents have shown their support for the service by donating more money to them on their membership checks.

“The outpouring from the community has been outstanding, we couldn’t ask for more,” Bonsell said. “We’d like to have better penetration on the memberships. You can expect to see probably in about two weeks another batch going out to those that we haven’t been able to get yet.”

They are now paying their employees fourteen dollars an hour, something that the municipality governments pushed for to help increase staffing. So far Bonsell says that he is hopeful the staffing issue is resolving.

“That has actually elicited a great response, we’ve been excited about the volume of people that are coming in,” Bonsell said. “I’ve hired three new people. I have two that are in the wings waiting to be interviewed.”

Over the past few weeks he says that they’ve been open more than they’ve been closed which is an improvement. Bonsell still hopes that they can get to where they are able to serve their communities full time.

“I feel comfortable, I don’t feel that we are out of the woods by any stretch of the imagination,” Bonsell said. “I think there’s a lot of discussion from all parties, both the community members as well as the municipalities, I think there’s a lot of discussion.”