CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A denied insurance claim turned into a case of fraud after a Port Matilda woman was accused of filing a claim with a second insurance company after a crash in 2021.

Brianna Brungart, 31, is facing felony charges after she tried to file a claim in March 2021 for damage to her grey 2018 Hyundai Elantra but was denied by two different insurance companies, an investigator for the state’s Attorney General Office wrote in an affidavit of probable cause.

The National Insurance Crime Bureau reached out to AG Office investigators after learning of the fraud claims by Brungart, investigators said.

While investigating the case, it was discovered that Brungart filed a claim with Safe Auto through their online app March 1 that said her Elantra was damaged after it hit a downed tree on a roadway.

According to the affidavit, the next day Brungart called the company three times and learned that her policy wouldn’t cover the damages. After learning that, she purchased a policy through Root Insurance the same day.

The fraud claim from Brungart came on March 8 when she tried to get her car’s damages covered through Roots Insurance but it was denied, investigators said. She reported her car hit the tree just two days before she filed the claim.

A Roots Insurance estimate shows that the car suffered $2,975.15 worth of damage, investigators noted in the affidavit.

AG Office agents called Brungart who then admitted to filing the fraudulent claim, the affidavit reads.

Brungart faces two felony charges of insurance fraud and criminal attempt of theft by deception or false impression.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 22.