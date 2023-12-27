CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Officers for the Portage Borough Police Department are currently investigating three graffiti incidents at the Crichton-McCormick Park.

According to a release, a side building, a baseball dugout and a small storage shed were “tagged” by an unknown individual overnight between Dec. 26 and Dec. 27. The park is located at 100 Monument Way in Portage.

Anyone with information about the incident and who is responsible for these damages is asked to contact the Portage Borough Police Department or the Cambria County 911 non-emergency number to leave a message.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Portage Borough Police Department is also reminding everyone that the Crichton-McCormick park is closed at 11 p.m. and if you’re caught in the park after closing time you can be subject to arrest.