CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — More than $8.6 million is coming to the Portage Area Sewer Authority to help make repairs and improvements to the sewer system.

State Representative Jim Rigby (R-Cambria/Somerset) announced Thursday that over $8.6 million will come to Portage for the sewer.

Over $1.1 million will come as a loan, with over $7.4 million being granted towards the improvement project. With the funds, the sewer system will be able to rehabilitate existing sewer lines and extend the sewer service to 500 additional properties.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

“These infrastructure investments are not only the result of collaboration between local and state government, but also some of the most critical decisions we make,” Rigby said. “But while Harrisburg facilitates the funding, local government entities are solely responsible for initiating and following through on applications for these awards. I applaud the authority’s board members for taking the initiative and am glad they were successful.”