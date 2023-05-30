JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) – State Representative Frank Burns has announced that a portion of funding from the Department of Environmental Protection will be going to a project in Johnstown.

A portion of $7,800,000 will go towards the Johnstown abandoned mine land reclamation project. The funding is part of a statewide environmental restoration project and is being administered by the Department of Environmental Protection’s Bureau of Abandoned Mine Reclamation.

It will allow the reclamation design to be completed for four abandoned mine land features located along the access road to the Johnstown Inclined Plane and the proposed Sliver Park area.

“Having new options for outdoor recreation and entertainment improves quality of life, so whether it involves renovating parks and playgrounds, expanding ATV trails, or upgrading local attractions, I will always fight to make sure our district receives its share of funding for those projects,” Burns said. “Securing this new funding is going to support reclamation work that will expand access to recreational trails, provide access for maintenance of the Inclined Plane and build on other projects underway to expand hillside recreation and tourism for the area.

“I’m proud to help ensure this funding comes back to benefit the hardworking families of our district, and I’m excited to see the work take shape.”

Burns said the project’s design will include recapping a vertical mine shaft, installing a permanent bat gate over a mine entry and stabilizing a rock high wall and an existing haul/access road.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The funding is part of a package of grants awarded to 16 environmental restoration projects focused on the reclamation of abandoned mine lands, abatement of acid mine drainage through reclamation, and/or treatment of AMD through a treatment facility