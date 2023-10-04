BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One person was killed Wednesday in a motorcycle and vehicle crash that happened along Dunnings Highway in Freedom Township.

The Blair County Coroner said a 67-year-old man was killed in the accident, which happened shortly after 11 a.m.

Dunnings Highway, near Herman Lane, is currently closed and Pennsylvania State Police said the accident is under investigation.

511 PA Road Closure

The road closure has caused a temporary detour.