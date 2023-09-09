UPDATE: As of 3 p.m., the northbound lane has reopened.

Below is the original story.

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A multi-vehicle crash has closed part of Interstate 99 in Blair County.

While details are limited at this time, 511 PA said I-99 Northbound between Exit 45 (Tipton/Grazierville) and Exit 41 (PA 865 North – Bellwood) is closed due to a multi-vehicle accident.

Details surrounding the crash are currently unknown. WTAJ has a crew heading to the scene.