HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa (WTAJ) — Looking for a pot of gold this March? Well, you are in luck as the Hollidaysburg Area Community Partnership (HACP) is hosting a scavenger hunt that could win you a gift card!

The HACP has put together a historical scavenger hunt that could win you a “Pot of Gold” $50 gift card. Do note, the gift card will be for a business that is a member of the HACP.

So how do you participate?

There are laminated signs with a leprechaun and a QR code at eight locations around Hollidaysburg. You’ll need a phone or device that can scan QR codes. After finding one of the locations, scan the QR and click the link to help you answer the scavenger hunt questions.

A link to the form with the questions and a place to provide answers will be on the slide in the QR code. Submit them after each stop.

After each submission, you’ll earn virtual gold coins that the HACP will keep track of.

So where do you start?

The first location is located at the kiosk that is in front of the Blair County Courthouse. Also, you don’t have the complete the hunt in order, the HACP just says it’s easier that way.

The scavenger hunt runs from March 1 until March 19. For additional information, check out the HACP’s Facebook page.