CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Ebensbury will once again host a yearly celebration of potatoes and potato growers in Cambria County this Fall.

The 32nd Annual PotatoFest will be held on Saturday, Sept. 30 in downtown Ebensburg. From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., the festival will be filled with food vendors, arts, crafts, entertainment and fun for an entire family.

Musical acts will provide entertainment for all ages throughout the day and over 200 crafters and artisans will line the streets with all kinds of homemade wares and food. The Ebensburg Borough said they are no longer accepting vendor applications for this year’s festival.

PotatoFest is held each year on the last Saturday of September in Cambria County which is the second-largest supplier of potatoes in the state.

More information about the festival can be found on the Ebensburg Borough website and Facebook page.