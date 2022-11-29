CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A power outage in Patton Township has knocked out power and caused traffic issues on North Atherton Street, Centre County 911 reports.

According to dispatch, power and traffic lights are out from around Valley Vista Drive to Woodcrest Street on North Atherton Street in Patton Township.

First responders are in the area and the power company has been notified, they said.

A view of power outages in our area via VIPIR and Your Weather Authority

According to the West Penn Power/First Energy outage map, 2,423 residents are currently without electricity.

You’re asked to use caution going through the area and adjust your travels accordingly.

There’s no reported timeframe for power to be restored as of this writing.