SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Shade-Central City School District announced that schools will be closed Thursday due to a power outage.

On Feb. 23, Shade schools will be closed due to a power outage, according to the district’s website. However, students who attend Somerset and Greater Johnstown Career and Technology Center (CTC) will still attend.

Buses will leave for the CTC at the regular time.